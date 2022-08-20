Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,047,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 541,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

