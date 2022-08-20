Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.