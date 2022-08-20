RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,621. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

