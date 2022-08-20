Kingspan Group’s (KGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 59.08 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £107.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.84 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.26 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

