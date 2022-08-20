iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

