Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 530 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £971.76 million and a PE ratio of 2,437.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.06. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($9.74).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In other news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

