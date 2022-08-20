IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $12.65 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

