InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Neutral

Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,026 ($60.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,604.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,653.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,878.26.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

