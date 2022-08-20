Analyzing Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 649.46%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 14.05% 4.54% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 2.10 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska.It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services in rural areas. The company also offers broadband, internet, mesh wifi, network access, local telephone, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

