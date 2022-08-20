Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $82,722,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.