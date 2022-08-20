Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $66.43 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

