Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $251,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

LendingTree Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

