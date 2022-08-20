Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $251,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Price Performance
TREE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.