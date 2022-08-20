Swiss National Bank Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

