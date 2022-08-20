Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Glaukos worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 633,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 532,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

