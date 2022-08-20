Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after buying an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

