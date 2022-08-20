Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

