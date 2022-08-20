Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

