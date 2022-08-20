American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.10. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 6,983 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

