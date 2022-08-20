Timothy K. Bliss Sells 3,626 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

