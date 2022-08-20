Brent L. Handler Sells 73,466 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Inspirato Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57.
Institutional Trading of Inspirato
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
