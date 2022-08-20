Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14,748.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,781 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

