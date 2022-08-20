Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in WPP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

