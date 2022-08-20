Mizuho Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Splunk Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.88. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Splunk by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Splunk by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

