Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.