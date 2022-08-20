Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.