Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $422,240.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $224,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Levine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $95,733.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00.
Clear Secure Trading Down 3.5 %
YOU stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Secure (YOU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.