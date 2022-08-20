Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $422,240.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $224,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $95,733.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00.

YOU stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

