Frank Colletti Sells 20,242 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of N-able

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

