Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $196,200.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,258,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,727,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 535,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

