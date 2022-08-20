Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,072.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

