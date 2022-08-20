Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,569 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.07, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

