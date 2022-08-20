Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,569 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.07, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

