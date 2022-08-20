Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Sells $220,571.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of META opened at $167.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

