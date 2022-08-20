Mark Aslett Sells 3,725 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $190,831.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,942,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Mark Aslett sold 3,507 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $180,084.45.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.