RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $139.96 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

