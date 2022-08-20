Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Sells $254,799.51 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8 %
Meta Platforms stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
