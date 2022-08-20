Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $254,455.08 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $489.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

