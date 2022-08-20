MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $225,870.70 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

