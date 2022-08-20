Insider Selling: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.