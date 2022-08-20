Insider Selling: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $193,420.58 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.