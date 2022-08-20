Philip V. Bancroft Buys 6,500 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,783.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RM stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

