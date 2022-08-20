Roland Hill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of FYI Resources Limited (ASX:FYI) Stock

FYI Resources Limited (ASX:FYIGet Rating) insider Roland Hill purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,000.00 ($132,867.13).

FYI Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 54.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

About FYI Resources

FYI Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and the Southeast Asia. The company holds 100% interest in the Cadoux kaolin deposit, a high purity alumina project in Western Australia. It also owns potash concessions in Laos and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Freedom Eye Limited and changed its name to FYI Resources Limited.

