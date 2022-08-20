Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,649 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AN stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.