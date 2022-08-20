Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,649 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

