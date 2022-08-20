Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Acquires $249,504.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.