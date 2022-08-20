M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $243,552.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

