O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Sells $225,057.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $736.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

