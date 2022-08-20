Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Chairman Sells $207,326.34 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $277.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.81 and a twelve month high of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

