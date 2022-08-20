Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,500 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Cabot worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

