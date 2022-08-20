Swiss National Bank Buys 12,100 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of EPR Properties worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE EPR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

