Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avnet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Insider Transactions at Avnet
In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
