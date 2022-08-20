Swiss National Bank Acquires 54,200 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Tricon Residential worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

TCN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

