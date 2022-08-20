9,295 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.47 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

